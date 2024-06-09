What will humans do if technology solves everything?

In “Permutation City", a novel by Greg Egan, the character Peer, having achieved immortality within a virtual reality over which he has total control, finds himself terribly bored. So he engineers himself to have new passions. One moment he is pushing the boundaries of higher mathematics; the next he is writing operas. “He’d even been interested in the Elysians [the afterlife], once. No longer. He preferred to think about table legs." Peer’s fickleness relates to a deeper point. When technology has solved humanity’s deepest problems, what is left to do?