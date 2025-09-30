Who is Alexandr Wang? Meta AI chief and 28-year-old billionaire urges teens to spend ‘all their time’ on this activity

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) showing no sign of slowing down, 28-year-old billionaire and Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang believes it's crucial for teenagers to keep up with the technological revolution or risk falling behind.

Wang, the founder of Scale AI, started trending earlier this month after speaking on an episode of the TBPN podcast, wherein he urged youngsters to immerse themselves fully in 'vibe coding'.

"If you are, like, 13 years old, you should spend all of your time vibe coding. That’s how you should live your life," Wang was heard saying in the podcast, where he also urged teens to dedicate 10,000 hours to using and practicing applications of AI tools, which he assured would grant them "a huge advantage" later on.

For the uninitiated, vibe coding refers to AI-assisted coding with inputs in natural language, a practice that has taken off in the few years since AI became a mainstream technology.

In fact, according to a report by Entrepreneur, vibe coding today has become so prevalent that AI is now responsible for writing up to 30% of project code at tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

This shift, Wang has argued, signals a fundamental shift in the role of software engineers.

"It’s impossible to understate the degree to which I’ve been radicalized by AI coding," Wang said, adding that within the next five years, AI models could become capable of generating "literally all the code" the tech entrepreneur has ever written.

Who is Alexandr Wang? While his predictions may sound ominous for many in software engineering, Wang's foresight is not to be taken lightly.

An MIT drop out, Wang co-founded Scale AI in 2016 and led the company for nearly a decade before his recent shift to tech giant Meta.

A data labelling company for training AI models, Wang's brainchild could be the solution to Meta's biggest challenge in the AI race: access to highly specialized datasets that are required to train competitive large language models (LLMs).

This fact, of course, isn't lost on Meta, which invested a whopping $14.3 billion in Scale AI in June this year, acquiring a 49% stake and doubling the company's valuation from $14 billion to $29 billion.

This coincided with Wang's decision to step down as Scale AI's chief executive and join Meta, where he now serves as the chief AI officer.