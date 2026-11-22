Levent Alpöge, a Turkish-American mathematician and a member of the technical staff at artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, has recently drawn attention in the mathematics and AI communities after announcing that he had found a proof of the 166-year-old Riemann Hypothesis with the assistance of the company's AI tool Claude.

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What is the Riemann Hypothesis? What did Levent Alpöge find? First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the Riemann Hypothesis is a long-standing mathematical conjecture concerning the distribution of prime numbers. These are whole numbers greater than 1 that are divisible only by 1 and themselves. The hypothesis seeks to establish a pattern in how these numbers occur along the number line. Riemann also developed a formula to estimate the number of primes below a given value. It is one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems identified by the Clay Mathematics Institute, which offers a $1 million reward for solving each of them.

Also Read | Two maths groups confirm Anthropic’s Levent Alpöge solved Riemann Hypothesis

On Friday (local time), a day after Anthropic made its Wall Street debut, Alpöge announced his discovery in a four-page note published on his website. He wrote that he believed he had found a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis with Claude's assistance. In the note, he said, "Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line," and added, "No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line."

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He said he discovered it on November 15, following which he messaged the company's CEO, Dario Amodei, to check whether he could announce it, given that the San Francisco-based company was set to make a stock market debut days later.

Subsequently, on Saturday, his work, released as a Lean library containing 17 million lines of code, was independently verified by the Lean and Mathlib communities.

Here's everything you need to know about Levent Alpöge According to his LinkedIn profile, Alpöge's educational background includes attending Half Hollow Hills High School West from 2007 to 2010. During this time, he worked on CUDA and computer vision in 2009, participated in Intel STS, scored 2,400 on the SAT, completed 20 AP courses, and published his first paper.

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He then attended Harvard University for four years, earning an AB in Mathematics and an AM in Physics. During his time at Harvard, Alpöge was named a valedictorian and received the Morgan Prize. His physics studies included quantum field theory and string theory.

From 2014 to 2015, he studied mathematics at the University of Cambridge, completing the Certificate of Advanced Study in Mathematics (CASM). He then pursued a PhD in Mathematics at Princeton University from 2015 to 2020. His doctoral research included developing an algorithm to compute all integral and rational points on curves.

Alongside the Churchill Scholarship, Alpöge received several academic honours, including the Detur Book Prize, awarded to Harvard students who achieve high academic standing during their freshman year. He was also named a Goldwater Scholar and John Harvard Scholar, and inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honour society.

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At Harvard, Alpöge was involved in several academic activities. He worked as a course assistant for Math 55 and taught children aged 8 to 10 through the university's Math Circle programme. He also served as co-editor-in-chief of the Harvard College Mathematics Review and was part of the Harvard Computing Contest Club team throughout his undergraduate years. Beyond academics, he enjoys playing soccer and is an avid runner, having completed his first marathon last November.

He reportedly began working in 2020-21, when he joined Columbia University in New York in an NSF position. In 2021, he joined Harvard University as a Junior Fellow in the Society of Fellows, a position he continues to hold. During his fellowship, Alpöge proved that a positive proportion of integers can be expressed as the sum of two rational cubes.

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He joined Anthropic in 2024 as a Member of Technical Staff, where he continues to work on artificial general intelligence (AGI). Alongside his work at Anthropic, he also solved a Hilbert problem, according to his profile.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



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She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



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