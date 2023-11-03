Who is Manu Chopra? 27-year-old Indian on whom Google and Microsoft are relying for their AI success
The frontrunners in the AI race like Microsoft and Google understand the value of quality data to make their AI story a success and 27-year-old Manu Chopra's startup Karya has the answer to their data problems
Generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT created a lot of buzz this year with companies rushing to capitalize on the growing demand and make their products better with accurate and reliable data. The frontrunners in the AI race like Microsoft and Google understand the value of quality data to make their AI story a success and 27-year-old Manu Chopra's startup Karya has the answer to their data problems.