Who is Swami Sarvapriyananda? Vedanta monk explains why AI's intelligence does not prove consciousness

Swami Sarvapriyananda, a Hindu monk known for his teachings on Vedanta philosophy, has brought an ancient question about the nature of consciousness into the debate over artificial intelligence: can a machine that thinks and reasons also be aware of its own existence?

Who is Swami Sarvapriyananda? Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi on 22 October, Swami Sarvapriyananda argued that intelligence and consciousness are fundamentally very different from each other.

His explanation drew inspiration from Vedanta, a philosophical tradition that distinguishes the mind from the awareness through which thoughts and experiences are known.

Sarvapriyananda is the minister and spiritual leader of the Vedanta Society of New York. He joined the Ramakrishna Math and Mission in 1994. He received his monastic vows in 2004 and has taught Vedanta in India and the United States. He was also a Nagral Fellow at Harvard Divinity School in 2019-20, according to his institutional biography.

At the summit, during a session titled ‘Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking the Mind the Age of AI’, he explained why a machine's ability to outperform humans at certain tasks does not establish that it can feel or experience anything.

He told moderator Gaurie Dwivedi, “The philosophy of Vedanta makes a distinction between mind and consciousness. Consciousness and mind are literally not the same thing.”

Why does intelligence not necessarily mean consciousness To make the distinction clearer, Sarvapriyananda compared IBM's Deep Blue chess computer with a mouse, Deep Blue defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1997, demonstrating the ability of a computer to the outperform a human in a demanding intellectual task.

He said, "If a cat catches the mouse, you can clearly see it feels pain, whereas Deep Blue cannot feel anything. Consciousness and intelligence are not the same thing."

His argument was that performance alone cannot establish subjective experience. An AI system might generate convincing responses, solve problems, or imitate human reasoning without necessarily proving that it possesses an inner awareness.

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What does Vedanta say about the mind? Sarvapriyananda further explained that Vedanta distinguishes between the subject who experiences something and the object being experienced. Even thoughts, ideas, and intelligence, he argued can be observed and therefore should not automatically be held as an equal to consciousness.

He said, "Consciousness is that which is a witness and experience of the intellect. The intellect by itself is not conscious."

Even though the distinction offers a philosophical framework for considering AI, it does not by itself settle the scientific question of whether machine consciousness is possible.

Should AI be treated as a person? Sarvapriyananda also addressed the ethical implications of machines designed to interact like human beings. He argued that how people treat human-like AI could influence their broader attitudes towards others.

"These machines are designed to imitate human beings in their interaction with us," he said, adding that treating such entities as human-like could encourage people to preserve respect in their interactions.

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His position raises a separate question from whether AI is conscious: how should people behave towards systems that increasingly resemble human conversational partners?