Why AI might not take all our jobs—if we act quickly
Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Apr 2025, 06:51 PM IST
SummaryMIT economics professor Sendhil Mullainathan says it is in humans’ power to put artificial intelligence on a path to help us rather than replace us.
Will AI augment our work and help us? Or automate our work and take our jobs? One economist contends that is up to us—and we’re doing it wrong.
