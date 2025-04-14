Why AI might not take all our jobs—if we act quickly

How does AI as a “bicycle for the mind" fit in?

Imagine that you’re looking for a job, and you wanted some help from an algorithm that would help you decide where you should apply. The where-should-I-apply question is inherently a bicycle-for-the-mind question. It requires combining some things the person knows—what kind of jobs do they like, where are they willing to live, etc.—with some stuff that the algorithm is better suited for: Given your résumé, where are you likely to get an interview? Where are you likely to get an offer?