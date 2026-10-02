Why Apple didn’t make Trump’s AI guest list—and what it says about its AI strategy

US President Donald Trump's White House lunch for the AI industry drew some of the biggest names – NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. OpenAI was represented by its president, Greg Brockman, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also attended.

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But one of the world's biggest technology companies was missing: Apple.

Neither Chairman Tim Cook nor his successor as CEO, John Ternus, were present while execs from the world’s most powerful tech companies lunched with the American president.

The absence stands out because the meeting was intended to bring together companies shaping the US AI ecosystem.

Why was Apple missing from the meet? Rumours suggest that Apple was not invited because the company is seen as lagging in AI. In fact, the published attendee list obtained by Axios contained 31 people from the technology industry and government, and Apple was not among them.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, Silicon Valley investor and a Trump ally, called Apple’s absence a ‘nothing burger’ while speaking to CNBC.

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Also Read | Big Tech is pouring billions into AI, but Apple is taking a different bet

“I can assure you, they’re very much read in on all of this, and I suspect they agree with all of it,” Gerstner said.

He further pointed out that Cook was at White House, attending Trump’s state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Why does Apple’s absence matter? Apple's position in the AI race is different from that of those who were at Trump's table.

NVIDIA is supplying much of the computing infrastructure needed to train and run advanced AI models. Google, Meta and Anthropic are developing or deploying their own AI models and systems. Microsoft, meanwhile, is participating in the race through its partnership with OpenAI, while

Apple's approach is completely different. It maintains that it is a consumer company and has so far largely approached AI through its devices and software ecosystem. And hence, its capital expenditures are tiny compared to the sums Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are investing.

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Apple spent about $6.8 billion over nine months, while Amazon, Alphabet and Meta each shelled out $30–54 billion in just one quarter. Collectively, hyperscalers are expected to spend $600–725 billion this year.

So, is Apple really falling behind? But that does not necessarily mean Apple is falling behind in tech—or as a stock.

Apple's R&D spending shows that it is still investing heavily in innovation. The company spent about $34.5 billion on R&D in fiscal 2025, covering custom silicon, software, services, AI, health technologies and new product categories.

Though some investors fret that Apple is falling behind in AI, Apple’s stock is up 22.5% so far in 2026, outpacing the Nasdaq and almost all of its megacap peers.

It's just that its approach towards AI is different.

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Cook has said several times over the years that Apple is more likely to weigh in publicly on policy that “intersects with our company in some way.” Apple’s not dealing with alignment issues on the frontier.

“If it doesn’t intersect — if it’s something where we would just be another voice out there and not have a unique perspective to bring — then we don’t say anything,” Cook said in a 2021 DealBook interview.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.