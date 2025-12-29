Why Bernie Sanders is targeting ‘richest people in the world’ over AI boom?

US senator Bernie Sanders has escalated his warning over artificial intelligence, arguing that the technology’s rapid expansion—driven by the world’s wealthiest individuals—risks destabilising labour markets, undermining human connection and outpacing democratic oversight.

Bernie Sanders raised the possibility of a moratorium on new AI data centres, saying lawmakers have yet to grapple seriously with the social consequences of a technology advancing at breakneck speed.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Sanders said he was “fearful of a lot” when it came to AI, describing it as “the most consequential technology in the history of humanity” that would “transform” the United States and the world in ways that have not been fully discussed.

Jobs, income and an unspoken crisis At the heart of Bernie Sanders’ critique lies a fundamental economic concern: mass job displacement without a corresponding plan for income security.

“If there are no jobs and humans won’t be needed for most things, how do people get an income to feed their families, to get healthcare or to pay the rent?” Sanders said. “There’s not been one serious word of discussion in the Congress about that reality.”

Bernie Sanders's warning echoes a growing body of research suggesting that AI-driven automation could reshape employment on a vast scale. Recent global labour-market projections indicate that while new roles may emerge, tens of millions of existing jobs worldwide could be displaced by the end of the decade, with advanced economies facing particularly acute transitions. Yet, as Sanders noted, there has been little sustained debate in Congress about how to redesign welfare systems, healthcare access or housing policy in anticipation of such disruption.

‘They are doing it to get richer’ Bernie Sanders directly challenged the motives behind the AI boom, linking it to the financial ambitions of a small group of technology leaders. He singled out Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, questioning whether their enthusiasm for AI was matched by concern for working people.

“You think they’re staying up nights worrying about working people and how this technology will impact those people?” Sanders said. “They are not. They are doing it to get richer and even more powerful.”

The senator’s remarks come amid an unprecedented surge in AI investment. Private funding into AI companies has climbed into the tens of billions of dollars annually, with vast sums flowing into data centres, advanced chips and generative AI systems—often concentrated in the hands of a few dominant firms.

Mental health, children and the rise of AI companions Bernie Sanders also warned of less visible but potentially profound social consequences, citing studies that show increasing reliance on AI chatbots for emotional support.

“If this trend continues, what does it mean over the years when people are not getting their support, their interaction from other human beings, but from a machine?” he said. “What does that mean to humanity?”

That concern has found rare bipartisan resonance. Republican senator Katie Britt used a separate appearance on State of the Union to outline legislation aimed at protecting minors from AI companions.

What the GUARD Act proposes Britt is a co-sponsor of the proposed Guardianship Over Artificial Intelligence Relationships (GUARD) Act, which would place strict limits on AI companion tools accessible to children.

The bill seeks to ban AI companions for minors outright, require chatbots to repeatedly disclose that they are non-human and lack professional credentials, and establish criminal liability for companies that allow AI systems to produce sexually explicit material, encourage self-harm or promote violence to underage users.

Britt said she had spoken to parents who shared “devastating stories” about children becoming isolated from their families after prolonged chatbot interactions.

“If these AI companies can make the most brilliant machines in the world, they could do us all a service by putting up proper guardrails,” she said, adding that users should be clearly told: “I am a machine.”

While the GUARD Act is narrowly focused on child protection, policy analysts note that its effectiveness will depend heavily on enforcement and the feasibility of robust age-verification systems—an area where technology, privacy and compliance challenges remain unresolved.

A call to slow down For Bernie Sanders, such targeted safeguards, while necessary, do not address the deeper structural risks posed by AI’s unchecked expansion. He argued that lawmakers must consider whether society is prepared for large-scale displacement before accelerating further.

“Frankly, I think you have got to slow this process down,” he said. “It’s not good enough for the oligarchs to tell us, it’s coming, you adapt.”

“What are they going to do when people have no jobs?” Sanders asked. “What are they going to do, make housing free?”

As AI investment continues to soar and data centres multiply across the United States, Sanders’ intervention reframes the debate. The question, he suggests, is no longer whether artificial intelligence will transform society, but whether democratic institutions can still shape the terms on which that transformation occurs.

How AI could reshape work — and who is most exposed Economists increasingly warn that artificial intelligence could disrupt employment on a scale not seen since the industrial age. The International Monetary Fund has said that around 40 per cent of global jobs are exposed to AI, with advanced economies facing the highest risk because a greater share of work involves cognitive and administrative tasks that can be automated.

In the United States, generative AI is already compressing white-collar roles in legal services, finance and customer support, where tasks such as document review, data analysis and routine client interactions are increasingly handled by machines, according to research cited by Goldman Sachs.

Automation is also accelerating in manufacturing and logistics. The World Economic Forum has found that employers expect continued declines in clerical, administrative and assembly-line jobs as AI-driven robotics and predictive systems expand.

Where AI may still create work — and what skills will matter While AI is expected to displace some jobs, it is also likely to create new ones, though often requiring skills that displaced workers do not easily possess. The World Economic Forum projects growth in roles focused on AI oversight and governance, including system auditing, cybersecurity and model supervision, alongside continued demand for data engineers and infrastructure specialists.

Beyond technical fields, studies by the OECD and McKinsey suggest AI could expand employment in human-centred sectors such as healthcare, education and mental health services, where empathy, judgement and interpersonal skills remain difficult to automate.