Why Big Tech is throwing cash into India in quest for AI supremacy

In October, Google announced a $15 billion investment in data centers in southeastern India, as well as undersea cable links, in what the company described as its “largest single AI hub outside the U.S." In December, Microsoft unveiled its largest-ever investment in Asia with a $17.5 billion pledge to develop the country’s cloud and AI infrastructure. On the same day, Amazon.com pledged to invest $35 billion across its operations in India up until 2030.