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Why Big Tech’s AI spending is $3 trillion higher than it seems

Peter Rudegeair, Peter RudegeairPeter Santilli, WSJ
4 min read17 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
America’s blue-chip tech companies are placing these huge bets based on assumptions about what the demand for AI computing—and availability of AI hardware—will be in several years. (Pexels Image)
America’s blue-chip tech companies are placing these huge bets based on assumptions about what the demand for AI computing—and availability of AI hardware—will be in several years. (Pexels Image)
Summary

Massive spending commitments for data-center leases and chips aren’t shown on companies’ balance sheets.

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Each quarter, big tech companies disclose their massive capital expenditures on artificial-intelligence infrastructure, from data centers to chips.

Each quarter, big tech companies disclose their massive capital expenditures on artificial-intelligence infrastructure, from data centers to chips.

But those figures don’t come close to expressing the full extent of future spending to which Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle and many others have committed. That is because a huge swath of their coming financial obligations aren’t reflected on their balance sheets.

But those figures don’t come close to expressing the full extent of future spending to which Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle and many others have committed. That is because a huge swath of their coming financial obligations aren’t reflected on their balance sheets.

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Meet the Author

Peter Rudegeair

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceWhy Big Tech’s AI spending is $3 trillion higher than it seems

Why Big Tech’s AI spending is $3 trillion higher than it seems

Peter Rudegeair, Peter RudegeairPeter Santilli, WSJ
4 min read17 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
America’s blue-chip tech companies are placing these huge bets based on assumptions about what the demand for AI computing—and availability of AI hardware—will be in several years. (Pexels Image)
America’s blue-chip tech companies are placing these huge bets based on assumptions about what the demand for AI computing—and availability of AI hardware—will be in several years. (Pexels Image)
Summary

Massive spending commitments for data-center leases and chips aren’t shown on companies’ balance sheets.

Gift this article

Each quarter, big tech companies disclose their massive capital expenditures on artificial-intelligence infrastructure, from data centers to chips.

Each quarter, big tech companies disclose their massive capital expenditures on artificial-intelligence infrastructure, from data centers to chips.

But those figures don’t come close to expressing the full extent of future spending to which Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle and many others have committed. That is because a huge swath of their coming financial obligations aren’t reflected on their balance sheets.

But those figures don’t come close to expressing the full extent of future spending to which Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle and many others have committed. That is because a huge swath of their coming financial obligations aren’t reflected on their balance sheets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Peter Rudegeair

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceWhy Big Tech’s AI spending is $3 trillion higher than it seems
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