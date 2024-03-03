Why did Elon Musk sue ChatGPT maker? Top OpenAI executive says Musk ‘regrets not being involved with…’
OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer refutes Elon Musk's claims of the company being a Microsoft subsidiary and emphasizes OpenAI's independence and competition with Microsoft.
OpenAI's chief strategy officer Jason Kwon has hit back at Elon Musk's claims that the San Francisco-based startup has strayed from its original goal of a public, open-source AI and has become a de facto subsidiary of Microsoft. While categorically denying Musk's claims about OpenAI, Kwon said the billionaire "regrets not being involved with the company today," according to an internal memo cited by Bloomberg.