Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Why did Elon Musk sue ChatGPT maker? Top OpenAI executive says Musk ‘regrets not being involved with…’
BackBack

Why did Elon Musk sue ChatGPT maker? Top OpenAI executive says Musk ‘regrets not being involved with…’

Livemint

OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer refutes Elon Musk's claims of the company being a Microsoft subsidiary and emphasizes OpenAI's independence and competition with Microsoft.

File - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. The lawyers who successfully argued that a massive pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was illegal and should be voided have asked the presiding judge to award them company stock worth $5.6 billion as legal fees. The attorneys, who represented Tesla shareholders in the case decided in January, made the request of the Delaware judge in court papers filed Friday, March 1, 2024. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)Premium
File - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. The lawyers who successfully argued that a massive pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was illegal and should be voided have asked the presiding judge to award them company stock worth $5.6 billion as legal fees. The attorneys, who represented Tesla shareholders in the case decided in January, made the request of the Delaware judge in court papers filed Friday, March 1, 2024. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)

OpenAI's chief strategy officer Jason Kwon has hit back at Elon Musk's claims that the San Francisco-based startup has strayed from its original goal of a public, open-source AI and has become a de facto subsidiary of Microsoft. While categorically denying Musk's claims about OpenAI, Kwon said the billionaire "regrets not being involved with the company today," according to an internal memo cited by Bloomberg.

Elon Musk has accused OpenAI of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and unfair business practices, claiming that the AI company has breached its founding agreement and should revert to an open source platform.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday at the San Francisco Superior Court, Musk said, “OpenAI has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft.1 Under its new Board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity." the lawsuit by Musk had alleged.

According to a report by Axios, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also echoed Kwon's message and noted that "It was never going to be a cakewalk,"  and "The attacks will keep coming."

Kwon takes on Elon Musk: 

In a pointed attack on the claims raised by Elon Musk, Kwon wrote (as quoted by Axios), “We decide what to research and build, how to run the company, who our products serve and how to live out our mission…We also directly compete with Microsoft to deliver the best value and products to businesses, developers and everyday people. As we know, OpenAI is the creator of ChatGPT and ChatGPT for Enterprise, while Microsoft offers Copilot and Copilot for Microsoft 365."

Speaking about the capabilities of GPT-4, OpenAI's most powereful language model to date, Kwon said, "It is capable of solving small tasks in many jobs, but the ratio of work done by a human to the work done by GPT-4 in the economy remains staggeringly high… Importantly, an AGI will be a highly autonomous system capable enough to devise novel solutions to longstanding challenges — GPT-4 can't do that."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App