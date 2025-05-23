Tech behemoth Google has unveiled a powerful new AI video creation platform called Flow, launched during its annual I/O 2025 developer conference. The tool, which amalgamates the capabilities of Google's advanced generative models — Veo, Imagen, and Gemini — is now accessible to select users in the United States.

Flow enables creators to produce short-form video content simply by typing natural language prompts. Building upon its earlier experimental project, VideoFX, Google describes Flow as a creative hub that allows users to generate, edit, and organise cinematic scenes with an emphasis on consistency and creative control.

The announcement has stirred considerable excitement — and unease — across social media platforms, with users sharing a deluge of AI-generated clips ranging from comedic sketches to faux news broadcasts.

One viral post on X captured the public’s growing apprehension. “General population is cooked. You can literally create news clips with Veo-3 now, what’s even real anymore?” the user wrote, accompanying the post with a disturbingly realistic video. The clip, generated with the prompt,“Generate a British TV news anchor saying: In shocking news, Jake Kaye Rowe Ling’s yacht sank with her on board after being attacked by orcas off the coast of Turkey,” raised eyebrows over the potential for AI-generated misinformation.

Another video from the same thread featured an artificial reporter announcing an imaginary feline coup at Buckingham Palace — a surreal scenario that many found both humorous and alarming.

Reactions to the realism of Veo 3’s outputs have been sharply divided. While some users hailed the technology as a leap forward for digital storytelling, others voiced concerns over the blurred line between truth and fabrication. Comments ranged from admiration — “Wow, I thought that was real just by looking” — to stark warnings: “Welcome to the new world of misinformation.”

One user summarised the crux of the dilemma, stating:“The ability to differentiate false and truth — basically a sound mind.”

With the power to create hyper-realistic video content now at users’ fingertips, the debate over the implications of synthetic media is only just beginning.