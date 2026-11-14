One dark night at the National Aquarium in Napier, New Zealand, something remarkable happened. One extremely clever creature set out to break some rules. The year was 2016, and the creature was Inky, the octopus. Inky squeezed through a gap in the lid of his tank and slithered across the aquarium floor. Next, he found a narrow drainage pipe and climbed into it. Once there, he made the roughly 50-metre journey that led directly back home, into the Pacific Ocean.
Why is AI doing its own thing?
SummaryMany factors could cause AI to break the rules, but they may not be what you're thinking they are.
One dark night at the National Aquarium in Napier, New Zealand, something remarkable happened. One extremely clever creature set out to break some rules. The year was 2016, and the creature was Inky, the octopus. Inky squeezed through a gap in the lid of his tank and slithered across the aquarium floor. Next, he found a narrow drainage pipe and climbed into it. Once there, he made the roughly 50-metre journey that led directly back home, into the Pacific Ocean.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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