Why Nvidia and other AI stocks have lost their ‘quality’ status
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Dec 2025, 05:29 pm IST
Summary
A popular ETF dropped Big Tech stocks, which gets at an important issue: Is the bet on artificial intelligence a vast potential profit pool, or a money pit?
Are the big AI companies giving up their status as the highest caliber stocks in the market? The question is at the heart of a debate about “quality" companies that has left two popular ETFs with wildly different performance after one ditched Nvidia and most of the rest of Big Tech.
