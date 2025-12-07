Why Nvidia and other AI stocks have lost their ‘quality’ status

In Nvidia’s case, there has been a jump in working capital as rapid sales growth has led to immediate costs, while payments from customers lag behind. In the latest quarter, money owed by customers, known as accounts receivable, leapt by $16 billion from the year before, to $33 billion, while money owed to suppliers, accounts payable, rose only $3 billion, to $8 billion. The gap between the two has to be funded by the company while it waits to be paid.