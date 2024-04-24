Why the AI industry’s thirst for new data centers can’t be satisfied
Tom Dotan , Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Apr 2024, 03:38 PM IST
SummaryThe lead time to get custom cooling systems is five times longer than a few years ago, and delivery times for backup generators have gone from as little as a month to as long as two years.
The frenzy to build data centers to serve the exploding demand for artificial intelligence is causing a shortage of the parts, property and power that the sprawling warehouses of supercomputers require.
