Why the AI race may never have a clear winner

Google, for instance, was ideally positioned to be the winner in the AI race because its transformer model, which can predict the next word, sentence or even para, was the foundation for all large language models, or LLMs. But when Microsoft partnered with OpenAI, many began to write off Google, whose mission was “AI first". OpenAI’s generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) and the GPT-powered chatbot ChatGPT garnered more than 100 million users within the first two months of its launch on 31 December 2022. That Bard was making blunder after blunder only added to Google’s woes and helped ChatGPT’s cause.