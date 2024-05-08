Why you need to tell an AI chatbot it has to do better

Working with a generative-AI tool to improve its output through extended back-and-forth can take a lot of time and effort. For people who don’t want to go through the trouble, their unique writing styles could start to disappear as they lean on the tool to help them with emails, papers and any other writing they used to do on their own, the researchers say. For instance, the paper says: “If students use ChatGPT’s help for their homework, their writing style may be influenced by ChatGPT’s."