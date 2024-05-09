Will AI be a job killer? Call us skeptical.

The prospect is ominous. But we’ve been studying the world of work for decades, and we believe that there are plenty of reasons to doubt this job upheaval will actually happen—no matter how much the technology improves.

The big claims about AI assume that if something is possible in theory, then it will happen in practice. That is a big leap. Modern work is complex, and most jobs involve much more than the kind of things AI is good at—mainly summarizing text and generating output based on prompts. And whatever job AI does, it needs human oversight and vetting to get usable results.

Nobody is demonstrating a realistic need for AI on a large scale, either. We could long ago produce terrific orchestral music electronically, but symphonies still exist; commercial aircraft could largely fly themselves decades ago, but we still have pilots. Did trucking companies replace thousands of drivers with autonomous trucks, as some experts were predicting a few years ago?

To be clear, AI (in particular, large language models like ChatGPT) can do useful things that make workers more productive. But, if anything, AI will generate more tasks for human workers than it is likely to eliminate—as we discovered when we reviewed current research on the effects of AI and talked to vendors who are developing AI and employers who use it.

Consider these common claims for LLMs—and what we believe our research suggests is more likely to happen.

They can take over simple communication tasks with customers and associates.

Yes, LLMs can handle some basic interactions for people. But many of those simple tasks have already been taken out of workers’ hands. Most basic business correspondence amounts to form letters cleared by lawyers, for instance, and call-center employees already follow standard scripts in talking with customers.

Granted, tech companies could develop better chatbots that autonomously help clients and customers, possibly putting jobs at risk. But are companies really going to buy this technology? Research suggests, for instance, that it can be more profitable for some companies to make customers jump through hoops to resolve complaints, because some people will just drop the matter rather than go through the hassle.

Plus, autonomous customer service brings uncertainties that companies very likely don’t want to take on. Businesses certainly don’t want chatbots “freelancing" and coming up with novel, unwanted solutions to customer problems, as Air Canada discovered when a chatbot gave customers fares lower than what the company wanted.

LLMs are great at summarizing vast literature and research.

Indeed, if we want to know what the political trends are in Uruguay, for instance, LLMs can give us an answer in seconds. This isn’t a task that comes up in most jobs very often, though, and AI will usually deliver the same information you could get from a Google search. Plus, the AI may draw on unreliable sources or simply make stuff up.

So, someone who knows what a good report looks like needs to assess the output. The more of those people you have, the less you need the output; the more you need the output (because you don’t have those people), the greater the risk.

Further, different LLMs don’t provide the same output to identical prompts or questions, and if you ask one LLM the same thing at different times, you’ll get different results. What you end up with is dueling ChatGPT output. If I don’t like the implications of that report generated by the boss about Uruguay, I produce my own report with a different outcome. Then the vice president gets both and has to judge which is right without any way of knowing why they are different. Once again, this means turning to a human expert—and just like before, the more of those people you have, the less you need the output.

LLMs can make sense of the vast amounts of data that companies and organizations now collect.

That is true, with a big caveat. LLMs can only do complex analyses if a human has organized the data so that LLMs can read it. And doing that work can be overwhelming—which is why AI has already fallen spectacularly short of previous expectations. Right now, our research found, only 11% of data scientists say that they have gotten their own organization’s data into shape to produce useful answers.

To get an idea of what the work involves, say we want to learn about why employees quit our company. We have text data from exit interviews in one data set, information from performance appraisals in another data set and data about the performance of the company in a third. That means making sure all of the documents are compatible—using the same definitions for terms and the same numerical scales, for instance. Never mind that the data may be spread across different vendors, which means a lot of back and forth to get the information.

LLMs can prepare the writing or coding assignments that are central to some jobs.

The unstated assumption here is that people just do writing and coding—ignoring all the other tasks that go into those jobs. Consider computer programming. Programmers actually spend only about a third of their time writing code. One estimate indicates that half their time is spent on administrative work. The rest is figuring out customer requirements, problem solving and so forth.While early evidence suggests that LLM programming tools speed up writing code at the very start of a project, human programmers must still clean up the code later in the process—thus wasting time.

But even if LLMs completely took over the one-third of the job devoted to pure programming work, we can’t cut one-third of an individual programmer. The only way you could cut head count is if programmers’ work were completely interchangeable, and if they were organized like a typing pool, where tasks were allocated centrally. Instead, most programmers are spread out across projects where the knowledge on what needs to be done and how to do it is specific to that project. We can’t drop another programmer in to write 10% of the code.

It is a great thing if LLMs can make current jobs more productive. The savings allows employees to do other things; we hope they will be catching up on the overwhelming amount of work many of them have now rather than adding more tasks. Using LLMs also creates new tasks—“prompt engineers" to learn how to get credible output, experts to judge whether the output is sensible and especially data managers and engineers to corral the incredible amount of unused data we already have.

Rolling all this out won’t be cheap for users. Evidence also suggests that LLM vendors, who are losing large amounts of money now, may well raise their prices in the future. How much the increasingly cheap corporate world will pay for is an open question.But if they do, it will create more jobs than it eliminates, as has virtually all technology in the past.

Peter Cappelli is the George W. Taylor professor of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the author of “Our Least Important Asset: Why the Relentless Focus on Finance and Accounting Is Bad for Business and Employees."

Valery Yakubovich is executive director of the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at Wharton.

Prasanna (Sonny) Tambe, an associate professor of operations, information and decisions at Wharton and co-director of AI at Wharton, contributed to this article. They can be reached at reports@wsj.com.