Will AI be a job killer? Call us skeptical.

Further, different LLMs don’t provide the same output to identical prompts or questions, and if you ask one LLM the same thing at different times, you’ll get different results. What you end up with is dueling ChatGPT output. If I don’t like the implications of that report generated by the boss about Uruguay, I produce my own report with a different outcome. Then the vice president gets both and has to judge which is right without any way of knowing why they are different. Once again, this means turning to a human expert—and just like before, the more of those people you have, the less you need the output.