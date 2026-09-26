Will AI make banking riskier? Why RBI wants banks to keep human judgment in the loop

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged in its September 2026 bulletin how the risk landscape, including threat to cybersecurity, is evolving rapidly as technology continues to transform banking. The report analyses Artificial Intelligence (AI) as both a risk and an opportunity.

AI: Risk or opportunity? The RBI report states that AI can be both an instrument of attack and a powerful tool of defence.

"While malicious actors can use it to scale phishing, impersonation, vulnerability exploitation and other cyberattacks, financial institutions can deploy AI for continuous threat detection, behavioural anomaly analysis and automated incident response," it says

The report further notes that AI can strengthen customer service, improve fraud detection, support risk assessment, enhance productivity and help institutions analyse large volumes of information.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to reduce the cost of processing and interpreting information itself." -- RBI Bulletin September 2026

But, at the same time, it can amplify errors as quickly as it amplifies efficiency, the report added.

This is particularly relevant in financial services, where automated outputs can influence credit decisions, fraud alerts, customer access, pricing and service delivery.

"The use of AI must, therefore, be accompanied by appropriate validation, monitoring, human oversight and clear accountability," the RBI bulletin read.

Who's at an advantage? What should institutions do? The report states that as both the defender and the attacker increasingly have access to similar tools, the advantage will not necessarily belong to the institution that deploys the most sophisticated technology.

"It may belong to the institution that can understand, govern and deploy technology with the greatest degree of discipline and foresight," the RBI says.

It adds that the banking ecosystem should move towards the coordinated and responsible adoption of AI-enabled cybersecurity capabilities, including centralised threat intelligence and automated detection and response mechanisms.

This is likely to ensure that "emerging threats can be identified and contained at ecosystem speed, rather than addressed only after individual institutions have been targeted."

No longer just an IT department problem The RBI says that technology risks are no longer merely an IT department problem. It emphasises the importance of recognising technology risk, and more specifically technology architecture risk, "as a first-order enterprise risk, comparable in importance to traditional balance-sheet risks."

"It can no longer be viewed as a back-office or purely technical concern, to be managed exclusively by the IT department," the report says.

"The reason is straightforward. Technology is now embedded in almost every critical banking function, from core banking and payments to customer onboarding, credit assessment, fraud monitoring and regulatory reporting. A failure in the underlying technology architecture can therefore disrupt not just a system, but the delivery itself of essential financial services," the RBI bulletin reads.

It also notes that the perimeter of technology risk is no longer necessarily the perimeter of the bank, and says that a vulnerability in a connected fintech, a software provider, a payment interface or a common cloud environment can have implications beyond the institution in which the vulnerability originates.

'Human judgement remains essential' The RBI Bulletin says that even as technology becomes more advanced, human judgment remains essential. It says that AI is not only helping us process information faster; it is increasingly helping us interpret information, identify patterns, make predictions and support decisions.

“In that sense, AI is beginning to augment something especially consequential for finance: human judgment,” the RBI says.

Emphasising that governance must evolve with technology, it explains that managing these risks requires capacity on two fronts.

The first is technological capacity: secure architecture, resilient infrastructure, effective monitoring, appropriate redundancy, tested recovery arrangements and the ability to identify and respond to emerging threats.

The second is human capacity: institutions require professionals who understand not only cybersecurity and technology, but also banking operations, risk management, data governance and the implications of interconnected financial systems.

The report also suggests that senior management and Boards must also possess sufficient technological understanding to question assumptions, evaluate dependencies and assess whether resilience arrangements have genuinely been tested.

"Responsibility for technology governance must rest with the Board and senior management, with clear ownership across business risk, compliance, operations and technology functions," it adds.

A word of caution The RBI says that in the AI era, governance must provide the discipline that enables innovation to be adopted with confidence, while ensuring that the resilience and trustworthiness of the financial system remain paramount.

"The road ahead requires ambition tempered with caution. We must innovate quickly, but not blindly; embrace AI and emerging technologies, but with accountability; and pursue interconnectedness, while ensuring that resilience is not compromised. We must compete on innovation, but collaborate on security and resilience," it says.

Artificial intelligence, however, is only one part of a much wider technological transformation, RBI says.