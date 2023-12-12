Will ChatGPT make millions of jobs obsolete? Sam Altman says ‘that may happen…’
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has admitted that his company's artificial intelligence system, ChatGPT can potentially take away millions of jobs in the future while noting that the chatbot is likely to change many others in the process.
After a tumultous period last month where he was fired and then subsequently rehired by OpenAI within a week's time, the poster boy of generative AI, Sam Altman is back on conference touring spree and has opened up about his experience of being fired from OpenAI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message