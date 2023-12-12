comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 11:25:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.3 0.96%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 615.05 0.11%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.5 -0.75%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,380.1 0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 230.35 -0.26%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Will ChatGPT make millions of jobs obsolete? Sam Altman says ‘that may happen…’
Back Back

Will ChatGPT make millions of jobs obsolete? Sam Altman says ‘that may happen…’

 Aman Gupta

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has admitted that his company's artificial intelligence system, ChatGPT can potentially take away millions of jobs in the future while noting that the chatbot is likely to change many others in the process.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, at the Hope Global Forums annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The meeting includes over 5,200 delegates representing 40 countries aiming to reimagine the global economy so the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise are extended to everyone. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, at the Hope Global Forums annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The meeting includes over 5,200 delegates representing 40 countries aiming to reimagine the global economy so the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise are extended to everyone. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

After a tumultous period last month where he was fired and then subsequently rehired by OpenAI within a week's time, the poster boy of generative AI, Sam Altman is back on conference touring spree and has opened up about his experience of being fired from OpenAI.

While speaking about the possibilities entailed by ChatGPT, Altman said, "I hope that every kid born today will be smarter and more educated than any of this in this room and I think you can see the glimpses of that with the way students are learning with ChatGPT… What this means to put this in everybody's pocket, where everybody gets this super helpful assistant that can do anything they need. It's a different world for sure but I think a much better world in many many ways."

Altman in response to a question by the host John Hope Bryant noted that ChatGPT isn't a 'genius yet but it will be. I mean in a few more years, it will be.". The statement by Altman could be a hint at the possibility of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) which the 38 year and OpenAI have referenced many times in the past. In simple terms, AGI is a state when the AI system's capability matches the level of humans or gets even better than them. 

Will ChatGPT take away millions of jobs? 

In response to another question on if ChatGPT will make tens of millions of jobs obsolete, Altman noted "That may happen, and I think it's worth being honest about"

The OpenAI CEO said, “I think it will happen differently than we think. I was very afraid for a while that AI will start doing every job… In many cases this is something that will just change the way people do their jobs in the same way that mobile phones did, the internet before that, the computers before that. We adapt and we find new and better ways to work"

“That is the role of progress, like that's been going on for a super long time. With one technology revolution after another. Now you are supposed to say that this one is different but it does feel to me that this time it is different and it's a little scary for sure" Altman added 

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App