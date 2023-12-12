Will ChatGPT make millions of jobs obsolete? Sam Altman says ‘that may happen…’

After a tumultous period last month where he was fired and then subsequently rehired by OpenAI within a week's time, the poster boy of generative AI, Sam Altman is back on conference touring spree and has opened up about his experience of being fired from OpenAI.

While speaking about the possibilities entailed by ChatGPT, Altman said, "I hope that every kid born today will be smarter and more educated than any of this in this room and I think you can see the glimpses of that with the way students are learning with ChatGPT… What this means to put this in everybody's pocket, where everybody gets this super helpful assistant that can do anything they need. It's a different world for sure but I think a much better world in many many ways."

Altman in response to a question by the host John Hope Bryant noted that ChatGPT isn't a 'genius yet but it will be. I mean in a few more years, it will be.". The statement by Altman could be a hint at the possibility of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) which the 38 year and OpenAI have referenced many times in the past. In simple terms, AGI is a state when the AI system's capability matches the level of humans or gets even better than them.

Will ChatGPT take away millions of jobs?

In response to another question on if ChatGPT will make tens of millions of jobs obsolete, Altman noted "That may happen, and I think it's worth being honest about"

The OpenAI CEO said, “I think it will happen differently than we think. I was very afraid for a while that AI will start doing every job… In many cases this is something that will just change the way people do their jobs in the same way that mobile phones did, the internet before that, the computers before that. We adapt and we find new and better ways to work"

“That is the role of progress, like that's been going on for a super long time. With one technology revolution after another. Now you are supposed to say that this one is different but it does feel to me that this time it is different and it's a little scary for sure" Altman added

