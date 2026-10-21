Will it come true? Elon Musk predicts AI, robots could make money obsolete, talks multiplanetary economy: What is it?

Elon Musk has predicted that money could eventually become irrelevant as advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and space exploration transform the global economy and enable humanity to become multiplanetary.

The world's richest person said that in such a future, conventional currency may no longer matter, with economic value instead measured in terms of physical resources, mass and energy.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief shared his vision of a future beyond conventional money, alongside his views on wealth and inheritance, in a conversation with his biographer Walter Isaacson on The Builders podcast. The interview was recorded in early August and released on Tuesday.

What is a multiplanetary economy?

A multiplanetary economy refers to an economic system that extends beyond Earth, potentially involving human settlements, industries and the use of resources across multiple planets.

Musk's vision links this possibility to advances in robotics, AI and space travel. He believes these technologies could significantly expand productive capacity and change how people obtain goods and services.

In such a future, Musk expects conventional currency to lose its importance. He said, "money becomes irrelevant" and "conventional currency will not matter."

He suggested that value would instead be measured in mass and power or energy. "So that's my guess," he said, adding that the outcome seemed "pretty obvious" to him.

The prediction is part of Musk's broader view that technological advances could create an era of abundance, in which access to goods and services is no longer constrained in the same way it is today.

Elon Musk says AI and robots could outperform humans Musk has argued that AI and robotics could dramatically increase productivity, potentially changing the relationship between employment, income and consumption.

Earlier this year, he advised people to stop saving for retirement over a 10- or 20-year horizon, arguing that AI and other technologies could supercharge productivity and usher in an age of abundance in which people could have "whatever stuff they want."

He reiterated a similar view in his conversation with Isaacson, saying "there won't be anything that humans can do that the AI and the robots can't do better."

Musk also suggested that people could increasingly turn to hobbies, including growing their own fruits and vegetables or making art, to find purpose in life.

His argument points to a future in which technological progress could reduce the need for human labour while making material goods more widely accessible. However, the prediction depends on how AI and robotics develop and how the economic benefits of these technologies are distributed.

Elon Musk on his wealth and inheritance Musk's prediction about the future of money comes as he remains one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

He briefly became a trillionaire after SpaceX went public in June. At Monday's close, he topped the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with an estimated net worth of $920 billion.

During the podcast conversation, Musk defended the scale of his personal fortune, saying it largely reflects his ownership stakes in SpaceX and Tesla. He said he needs sufficient voting control in both companies to remain in charge.