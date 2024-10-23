AI
‘Godfather of AI’ is impressed by India’s AI prowess but found something lacking
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 23 Oct 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Summary
- Meta’s AI chief, Yann LeCun, sees potential for AI in various sectors in India, including in rural areas and to cater to “India's 700 languages”. But the co-winner of the 2018 ACM Turing Award, referred to as the ‘Nobel Prize in Computing’, also found some critical gaps.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Meta Platforms Inc.’s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, was in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum meeting in January when he met Nandan Nilekani—the Infosys co-founder at the vanguard of India’s many technological advances. That meeting, LeCun says, partly triggered his decision to visit India a third time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less