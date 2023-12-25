2023 was the year when generative AI really made its mark, leading to people reacting with a mixture of shock and amazement at the potential of the new technology, while a wave of panic also hit many industries about how AI could eventually take jobs away from humans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nevertheless, 2023 has seen a number of AI-related announcements, including OpenAI's GPT-4 language model, Elon Musk's Grok AI, Microsoft's Bing Chat and Google's Gemini language model. We take a look at the top 5 AI launches of 2023.

Top 5 AI launches of 2023: 1) Bard AI: Probably a little taken aback by the sudden rise of generative AI technology, Google rushed to launch its own chatbot, named Bard, as an 'early experiment'. Later in the year, Google continued to make its AI chatbot more feature-rich, including the addition of a more powerful language model called Gemini.

The company has also said that it will make the Bard AI chatbot even more powerful with the addition of the Gemini Ultra language model.

2) Bing Chat: Shortly after the launch of the Bard AI chatbot, Microsoft also launched its own generative AI-based offering, integrating it tightly into its Bing search engine and calling the new tool Bing Chat. Although the initial reception of Bing Chat wasn't as great as the company had hoped, Microsoft has continued to add features to the chatbot, including support for the GPT-4 language model, the creation of images using OpenAI's DALL-E, and now the chatbot is even said to have the ability to create songs.

3) GPT-4: Perhaps one of the biggest AI launches of the year was the GPT-4 language model, the successor to the earlier GPT-3.5 model that powered ChatGPT. OpenAI claimed at the time that the GPT-4-powered ChatGPT demonstrated human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks. The company also said that GPT-4 was found to be more reliable, creative and capable of handling much more nuanced instructions than its predecessor.

However, OpenAI only allowed access to its latest language model via a $20/month ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Later in the year, OpenAI introduced another upgrade to its language model in the form of GPT-4 Turbo, which had a much larger context window than its predecessors. According to OpenAI, GPT-4 Turbo can fit over 300 pages of text into a single prompt.

4) DALL-E 3: In September, OpenAI decided to improve its already popular text-to-image generating software, DALL-E. The company claimed that DALL-E 3 which now came with integration with ChatGPT could allow users to 'craft amazing prompts' and bring their ideas to life.

However, much like GPT-4, DALL-E 3 was available only to the company's premium customers with a ChatGPT Plus subscription. However, the new technology was soon available for free via Bing Chat.

5) Grok AI: Continuing his complicated relationship with artificial intelligence, Elon Musk finally decided to launch his own AI company, xAI, to compete with the likes of Google and OpenAI.

xAI's first product is a chatbot called Grok, inspired by The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and humour.

What makes Grok different from other chatbots on the market is that Elon Musk's Gen AI offering has real-time knowledge of the world thanks to the data from X platform.

