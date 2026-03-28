Yes, AI will impact jobs. No, you don’t need to panic.

Every new technology comes with terrifying headlines about potentially catastrophic job losses. In his seminal work on the impact of automation on jobs, MIT economist David Autor noted the tendency of headlines to overstate the extent of job losses from new technology. In 1961, Time magazine ran the doomsday headline “Business: The Automation Jobless.” The story beneath was an inflated reaction to new technology that quoted former Pennsylvania Congressman Elmer J. Holland saying “one of the greatest problems with automation is not the worker who is fired, but the worker who is not hired.” Sound familiar?