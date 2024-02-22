AI
‘You do not need to disrupt Google or destroy them. All you need to destroy is it’
Leslie D'Monte 15 min read 22 Feb 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Summary
- Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas believes Google will begin losing significant high-value traffic, and Google's size and shareholder expectations will hamper its ability to innovate efficiently in the realm of search engine technology.
India-born Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, a US-based startup, is in the limelight for challenging Google with its own artificial intelligence (AI)- and large language model (LLM)-powered search chatbot.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less