‘You do not need to disrupt Google or destroy them. All you need to destroy is it’

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs looking to build AI-powered products services, especially in a country like India?

I would just say 'don't overthink and don't worry too much'. When you have a product market fit with a lot of users, you cannot just get killed in one day. So, don't overly think about what OpenAI is doing. But think if this is this something that OpenAI can easily roll out if they wanted to, or would it take them (OpenAI) a lot of product engineering to do it. If it's the second, then you are betting on yourself. I can continue to make product engineering and iterations faster than OpenAI. That's kind of a good thing, because they're (OpenAI) doing a lot of things. And, make sure that the execution on the product requires more than just LLMs or generative AI—something like in our case, which is search, web indexing, crawling, and the internal orchestration. And, make sure that you're working on a core product and accumulating as many users and building a brand, and controlling your own distribution channels. Don't rely on other people to distribute, because then you will not have a brand or real estate that you own. Don't worry about being a wrapper (building a layer atop an LLM) in the beginning—the beginning stages are to create, or answer whether you need to like scale this thing up. This means you need to have someone using your product every day.