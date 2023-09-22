YouTube launches AI-enabled editing app, YouTube Create. Here's what you should know1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:55 AM IST
YouTube announces new video editing app, YouTube Create, to simplify video production and allow anyone to create and share videos. The app is currently in beta on Android and will be available on iOS in 2022.
Video streaming platform YouTube has announced a new video editing app, YouTube Create in a bid to ‘allow anyone to create or share videos’. Announced at the Made on YouTube event on Thursday, the app is currently in beta on Android in select markets including India, the US, Germany, France, the UK, Indonesia, Korea and Singapore, while iOS support is expected in 2024.