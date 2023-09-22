Video streaming platform YouTube has announced a new video editing app, YouTube Create in a bid to ‘allow anyone to create or share videos’. Announced at the Made on YouTube event on Thursday, the app is currently in beta on Android in select markets including India, the US, Germany, France, the UK, Indonesia, Korea and Singapore, while iOS support is expected in 2024.

At the Made on YouTube event, the company said, “We know the production process for videos can be difficult and often prevents that first-time creator from uploading their first video. To streamline this process and allow anyone to create and share videos right to YouTube, we’re launching a new mobile app called YouTube Create."

The company said that YouTube Create is a free app designed to make video production "simpler and easier" for both Shorts and longer videos, in order to focus creators' energy on things they find "creatively rewarding".

The new generative AI-powered app will include features such as precision editing trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover and transitions. The app will also allow users to choose from a range of royalty-free music with beat-matching technology similar to TikTok.

YouTube says it used feedback from around 3,000 creators to design the new app. The company also promises to add new features and functionality over time.

YouTube will allow users to create AI-generated backgrounds:

YouTube also announced that it will begin testing a new experimental feature called Dream Screen which will allow creators to add an AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their Shorts by simply typing an idea into a prompt.

“We'll start to introduce Dream Screen to select creators before we roll out more broadly next year." YouTube said in a blog post.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also made the announcement about the new Dream Screen feature via a post on X, he wrote, “Just announced at today’s #MadeOnYouTube event: Dream Screen lets creators type in an idea to produce an AI-generated video or image background, and creators can use YouTube Create to make video production much easier."