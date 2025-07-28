Zhipu challenges OpenAI with upcoming GLM-4.5 open-source model, launch likely next week

Zhipu, a Chinese artificial intelligence firm now rebranded as Z.ai, is reportedly preparing to launch the latest version of its open-source language model, GLM-4.5, early next week. The move places it among a rising number of Chinese tech companies accelerating their efforts to make advanced AI models freely accessible.

According to a Bloomberg report, the release of the LLM model is expected as soon as Monday. GLM-4.5 will serve as an upgrade to the firm’s existing flagship model, as Zhipu attempts to position itself as a serious contender in the global AI landscape.

The company has not responded to media enquiries regarding the release timeline or technical details of the new model.

Zhipu’s move reflects a broader trend in China’s AI sector, where multiple firms are pivoting towards open-source strategies. Moonshot recently unveiled its Kimi K2 model to the public, while StepFun released a non-proprietary version of its own reasoning system. The open-source approach is increasingly seen as a method to drive adoption and influence global AI standards, especially as Western competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to expand.

Separately, the Chinese tech giant is reportedly re-evaluating its listing strategy. Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that the firm is considering moving its planned initial public offering from mainland China to Hong Kong. The potential shift, if executed, could raise up to $300 million and is said to be in collaboration with financial advisers. Zhipu counts Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent among its investors.

The announcement of GLM-4.5 follows a period of intensified activity among Chinese AI startups, many of which are seeking both market visibility and credibility in a sector dominated by American firms. The release of more powerful and accessible models is likely to add momentum to the competition, both within China and internationally.