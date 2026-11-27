Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu feels that artificial intelligence (AI) is making people work harder. How so? In a post on social media, he shared that he now makes sure to give AI a long piece of work before going for walks, doing yoga or eating lunch to use that time well.

“I have gotten to the point where I ensure I have given AI a long running piece of work before I go for a walk or do yoga or go for lunch. Otherwise, it feels like I am not using that time well. AI makes you work harder, as many people have observed,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This is not the first time Vembu has praised and expressed support for the use of AI tools to do work.

Can AI work faster than people? Earlier in the week, in another post on X, the businessman wrote that he agreed with Professor Subbarao, an AI researcher and teacher at Arizona State University's School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence (ASU SCAI), that general heightened opposition to AI stems from worries that the technology may be destroying the purpose of life for humanity.

Vembu quoted Subbarao's statement: “The intellectual class never quite experienced the loss of purpose in their lives that many other classes of humans experienced. And this explains the heightened written angst.. ” adding that he agrees.

To explain it, he shared an example. “Yesterday, I personally prompted AI to optimize a piece of code in about an hour (while I was on the road) that would have easily taken a very smart programmer at least a month to do. It was not an easy piece of code at all, and AI understood my high-level intent very clearly and came up with a detailed plan and cleanly executed it and tested it against very detailed and exhaustive test cases it had constructed itself. The whole thing cost about $4 in tokens.”

Vembu believes that AI will do to modern society what mechanisation and automation did to farmers and weavers, but on the opposite end it allows non-technically skilled users to explore possibilities.

“What happened to farmers and weavers and carpenters and ironsmiths in the waves of mechanization and automation is now starting to happen to mathematicians and programmers and ... On the positive side, the example of my non-technical colleague shows how AI can enable a curious and active mind to explore realms he could not imagine doing before AI,” he stated.

Vembu says AI requires ‘meta level skills’ Earlier in the month, Vembu had also said that AI is making communication skills clear, as breaking down complex problems and identifying errors in AI-generated responses have become increasingly important. He described this as “meta level skills” — traditionally required of system architects, but now helping people significantly improve their productivity with AI.