As Trump dismisses AI fears, China calls them ‘fearmongering’ — Then Beijing's spy chief sounds alarm

China has dismissed US warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence as “fearmongering”. Yet, almost at the same time, Beijing's top intelligence official has issued one of the clearest warnings from the Chinese government about AI's potential to undermine political stability and even threaten the Communist Party's hold on power.

Chen Yixin, head of China's Ministry of State Security, called for tighter government oversight of AI, warning that rapidly advancing technology could be exploited for disinformation, cyberattacks, espionage and military competition. His assessment puts political security at the centre of Beijing's AI concerns, rather than focusing solely on the broader question of whether advanced AI could eventually escape human control.

The timing is notable. The warnings come as US and Chinese officials prepare for discussions on AI safety ahead of a planned September 24 meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

Why China is worried about AI threatening Party rule In an article published in the state-run magazine China Cyberspace, Chen argued that AI could be used by foreign actors to manipulate information and destabilise Chinese society.

One concern is the use of deepfake videos, synthetic audio and AI-generated material to create convincing but false claims involving senior officials. Such content could spread rapidly online, potentially creating confusion and undermining public confidence.

Chen's warning reflects a broader concern within Beijing that AI could lower the cost of producing and distributing political misinformation on a large scale. Chinese authorities have increasingly treated control over information and technology as matters of national security.

AI cyberattacks and espionage are another concern Chen also warned that advances in AI could make sophisticated cyberattacks easier and cheaper to carry out.

He specifically pointed to US-developed AI models, including Anthropic's Claude Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5-Cyber, as examples of technologies that could create new cybersecurity risks.

The Chinese security chief also raised concerns about foreign intelligence agencies using AI for “large-scale espionage”, including attempts to obtain sensitive government, military and corporate information.

The issue extends beyond state secrets. Beijing is also concerned about Chinese users entering sensitive information into foreign AI systems. Recent allegations involving Chinese technology companies have intensified scrutiny over where AI queries and data are processed.

China also sees AI as a military battleground Beijing's concerns extend to the battlefield.

Chen argued that AI could transform military operations by improving sensing, targeting and decision-making. He pointed to the use of AI in the US-Israeli war with Iran as an example of how rapidly military technology is changing.

His warning comes as China treats AI as a strategic technology that could determine its ability to compete with the US.

That creates a dual approach for Beijing. China wants faster development of AI to strengthen its economic and military position, while simultaneously seeking tighter controls over the risks created by the same technology.

Why Beijing calls US AI warnings ‘fearmongering’ The Chinese government's response to warnings from US technology leaders has been sharply different.

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has argued that democracies should maintain their technological lead over China and has backed restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips. He has also called for measures that would slow China's AI progress enough to widen the US advantage.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected that approach.

Asked whether China's AI industry posed a threat to the US, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that “threat narratives” and “malicious competition” could make international cooperation on AI regulation more difficult.

The Communist Party-run Global Times also criticised Amodei's position, describing his proposal to contain China's AI development as an “unrealistic delusion”.

A contradiction at the heart of the US-China AI race The competing messages reveal the increasingly complicated politics surrounding AI.

Washington is debating whether rapidly advancing AI could create risks ranging from cyberattacks to loss of human control. Beijing, meanwhile, is rejecting attempts to use those concerns to justify restrictions on Chinese technology.

Yet China's own security leadership is warning that AI could be used against the country's political system, critical infrastructure and national interests.

For Beijing, therefore, the question is not simply whether AI is dangerous. It is also who controls the technology, who controls the data and whether rival powers can use increasingly capable AI systems against China's security interests.