As Generative AI Takes Off, Researchers Warn of Data Poisoning

In another experiment, Tramèr and his team identified expired domains that were hosting images included in a data set frequently used to train AI systems. They purchased thousands of these expired domains, which gave them control over a small percentage of images in the data set. The researchers could have replaced the existing images on the sites with anything they wanted, such as pornography, though for the purpose of the experiment they simply posted messages on the purchased domains announcing their research. Less scrupulous buyers would have been able to inject poisoned data into the data set for as little as $60, Tramèr says.