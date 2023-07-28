As Publishers Seek AI Payments, AP Gets a First-Mover Safeguard
Summary
- Associated Press pact with OpenAI gives it the right to reset terms if another publisher gets a better deal
When the Associated Press was negotiating an agreement to license its content to generative-AI company OpenAI, the newswire giant had a hesitation: What if another publisher comes along and strikes a more lucrative deal?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×