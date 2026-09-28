At 17, Navya Tuteja faced a ChatGPT ban at school - then built an AI startup of her own | Success Story

When Navya Tuteja wanted to build an AI company, she did not have to look far for a problem worth solving.

Her mother is hard of hearing, and Tuteja had also noticed a recurring gap in the way employers advertise jobs: listings often explain what companies want from candidates but say little about what the work itself might feel like.

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Who is Navya Tuteja and why did she build a new AI platform That observation became Raaha, a free platform designed to help neurodivergent job seekers assess whether a job listing could suit them before they spend hours applying. Two months after its launch, the platform had more than 1,000 users and 20,000 job listings, according to Fortune.

Tuteja, 17, is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, a selective magnet school outside Washington, DC. She has also become president of the school’s AI club while developing the platform alongside her studies.

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The unusual part of her story is that the school where she developed her interest in AI does not allow students to use popular generative AI tools on its Wi-Fi. ChatGPT, Claude and similar services are blocked.

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Tuteja told Fortune that the restriction initially meant she used AI much less during school hours. Over time, however, she felt the limitation forced her to work through problems herself, particularly when studying for exams.

She has continued that distinction voluntarily. Tuteja said she does not use AI for schoolwork or learning, particularly for subjects in which she will be tested. For Raaha, however, she wrote the underlying algorithm herself and used AI mainly for more mechanical tasks, including aspects of the website’s design.

Outside school, she uses AI to draft emails and organise or interpret information when she is short on time.

Tuteja says transparency matters as students and businesses navigate AI’s rise That approach comes as new international data highlights the complicated relationship between students and AI. The OECD’s PISA 2025 results, released in September, found that 46% of students across OECD countries use AI chatbots weekly or more to help them learn. The same report found that average OECD reading scores fell 28 points between 2015 and 2025, while mathematics scores fell 22 points.

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The OECD cautioned that AI and digital tools can support learning when used purposefully and in moderation, but warned that excessive use can be associated with weaker performance.

Tuteja's own relationship with the technology is therefore more nuanced than simply embracing or rejecting it. She leads an AI club and has built an AI-powered company, yet she is also conscious of the stigma surrounding AI-assisted work.

She has acknowledged that people can assume a project was largely created by AI when they hear the technology was involved. Her position is that transparency matters, particularly when AI is being used as a tool rather than replacing the work itself.

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Raaha is currently free, with Tuteja considering a future model in which employers and workforce organisations pay to use the platform or improve their job listings.

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For now, she remains focused on finishing school and preparing for college. But if Raaha continues to grow, Tuteja has said she would consider running the company full-time.

Her parents, Deepti and Rohit Tuteja, have watched that experiment unfold at home — with their daughter simultaneously learning about AI, questioning how it should be used and building a company around it.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.