At least 10% of research may already be co-authored by AI

The latest research by Dmitry Kobak, at the University of Tübingen, and his colleagues, shows a third way, bypassing the need for ground-truth data altogether. The team’s method is inspired by demographic work on excess deaths, which allows mortality associated with an event to be ascertained by looking at differences between expected and observed death counts. Just as the excess-deaths method looks for abnormal death rates, their excess-vocabulary method looks for abnormal word use. Specifically, the researchers were looking for words that appeared in scientific abstracts with a significantly greater frequency than predicted by that in the existing literature (see chart 1). The corpus which they chose to analyse consisted of the abstracts of virtually all English-language papers available on PubMed, a search engine for biomedical research, published between January 2010 and March 2024, some 14.2m in all.