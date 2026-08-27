AvenuesAI looks beyond payments: CEO Vishwas Patel says US expansion, Rediff and AI to drive growth

AvenuesAI is rolling into FY27 with a promising beginning, with a view to diversify its payments business. The company's operating revenue in the first quarter stood at ₹2,680.4 crore, which was 109% higher than the corresponding quarter of the previous year, whereas the PAT was higher by 45% to ₹84.8 crore.

Advertisement

The company is reportedly looking to achieve consolidated revenue of ₹11,000-13,000 crore for FY27. It has been expecting earnings per share (EPS) between ₹8.75 and ₹9.50 at the post-corporate-action face value of ₹10 per share. Future growth will be driven by international payments, Rediff's digital businesses, and AI-powered transaction intelligence, says CEO and Managing Director Vishwas Patel, according to a PTI report.

AvenuesAI eyes US payments market AvenuesAI will also expand its CAvenue to the US, starting with the largest enterprise customers. The company is looking to diversify its operations in the United States and make its international payments business more profitable.

International operations will contribute about 12-15% of payment net revenues by FY28, Patel said. The company intends to introduce itself in the United States as a payment gateway and slowly grow its business.

Advertisement

Rediff to become broader digital platform The company also aims to make Rediff an expanded consumer and enterprise tech ecosystem. Its consumer products may be RediffPay, RediffTV, content and email services.

Enterprise-wise, RediffOne is being touted as an integrated technology and productivity platform. AvenuesAI is set to consolidate services such as email, commerce and payments all in one and possibly include other services like CRM, ERP and HRMS.

AI and TISco to drive new revenue AvenuesAI is also investing in AI to develop new products based on data that is consented to for transactions. The TISco – AvenuesAI Transaction Intelligence Score is developed to detect business signals from the transaction behaviour.

The company believes that the applications will be found in the credit assessment field. AvenuesAI will also be working to increase close integration of the wholly owned AI business, Nueromind, with the parent company.

Advertisement

Focus shifts from transactions to intelligence Patel explained that beyond just handling more payments, AvenuesAI's approach is shifting as it gains deeper understanding of the transaction. The company is looking to maximise the value of both transactions and merchants.

The strategy is to leverage cash generated from the main payments business to invest in specific areas of payments, financial services, enterprise technology and AI in the international market.

It was the scale that brought us payments and the scale that brought us data. Patel explained the company's larger growth plans, which use AI to convert that data into intelligence.