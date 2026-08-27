AWS, Nvidia to deploy 2 million additional AI GPUs across data centres by 2028 as AI demand surges

AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Nvidia are expanding their long-running collaboration as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow. The companies plan to deploy 2 million additional Nvidia GPUs across AWS data centres worldwide in 2027 and 2028. This will expand cloud capacity for businesses, research organisations and governments running large-scale AI workloads.

The expanded collaboration will also cover CPUs, networking, AI factories, open models and robotics. AWS said the agreement will give customers more flexibility to build and run demanding AI workloads across its cloud infrastructure.

The additional capacity will support workloads including agentic AI, scientific research, enterprise automation and physical AI.

The announcement follows AWS's earlier plan to add more than 1 million Nvidia GPUs by 2026. According to AWS, demand for AI computing capacity has been stronger than initially expected.

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“Customers want the freedom to choose the best tools for their AI workloads,” AWS CEO Matt Garman said, highlighting the company's focus on flexible AI infrastructure.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the expanded partnership will cover the broader AI computing ecosystem, including GPUs, CPUs, networking, software and open models.

Nvidia Vera CPUs coming to AWS AWS is also working to bring NVIDIA Vera CPU-based infrastructure to its cloud platform. The CPUs are designed to handle workloads associated with agentic AI and reinforcement learning.

These workloads can include code execution, data processing, tool use, analytics and AI-agent orchestration. Vera CPUs can be paired with Nvidia GPUs or used as standalone computing resources.

The firms are also beefing up their efforts on Nvidia NVLink Fusion. AWS announced that its Annapurna Labs team will collaborate with Nvidia on custom high-bandwidth memory technology for future Trainium chips. The aim is to enhance the memory performance and power efficiency while enabling Trainium and Nvidia GPUs to operate on a shared rack-scale architecture.

AWS and Nvidia target secure government AI AWS and Nvidia will build AI data centres for the US government, with up to 100,000 Nvidia GPUs on secure AWS infrastructure. The systems will be able to support federal and national security workloads that require Impact Level 6 (IL6) security or higher.

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The partnership also covers existing AI services. Nemotron, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon SageMaker enable Nvidia to offer open models to customers. According to AWS, Nvidia cuDF's GPU-accelerated data processing can offer up to 3.7 times faster processing for Apache Spark than a CPU-based configuration and up to 30% improved price-performance.