AWS, Nvidia to deploy 2 million additional AI GPUs across data centres by 2028 as AI demand surges

AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Nvidia are expanding their long-running collaboration as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow. The companies plan to deploy 2 million additional Nvidia GPUs across AWS data centres worldwide in 2027 and 2028. This will expand cloud capacity for businesses, research organisations and governments running large-scale AI workloads.

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The expanded collaboration will also cover CPUs, networking, AI factories, open models and robotics. AWS said the agreement will give customers more flexibility to build and run demanding AI workloads across its cloud infrastructure.

The additional capacity will support workloads including agentic AI, scientific research, enterprise automation and physical AI.

The announcement follows AWS's earlier plan to add more than 1 million Nvidia GPUs by 2026. According to AWS, demand for AI computing capacity has been stronger than initially expected.

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“Customers want the freedom to choose the best tools for their AI workloads,” AWS CEO Matt Garman said, highlighting the company's focus on flexible AI infrastructure.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the expanded partnership will cover the broader AI computing ecosystem, including GPUs, CPUs, networking, software and open models.

Nvidia Vera CPUs coming to AWS AWS is also working to bring NVIDIA Vera CPU-based infrastructure to its cloud platform. The CPUs are designed to handle workloads associated with agentic AI and reinforcement learning.

These workloads can include code execution, data processing, tool use, analytics and AI-agent orchestration. Vera CPUs can be paired with Nvidia GPUs or used as standalone computing resources.

The firms are also beefing up their efforts on Nvidia NVLink Fusion. AWS announced that its Annapurna Labs team will collaborate with Nvidia on custom high-bandwidth memory technology for future Trainium chips. The aim is to enhance the memory performance and power efficiency while enabling Trainium and Nvidia GPUs to operate on a shared rack-scale architecture.

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AWS and Nvidia target secure government AI AWS and Nvidia will build AI data centres for the US government, with up to 100,000 Nvidia GPUs on secure AWS infrastructure. The systems will be able to support federal and national security workloads that require Impact Level 6 (IL6) security or higher.

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The partnership also covers existing AI services. Nemotron, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon SageMaker enable Nvidia to offer open models to customers. According to AWS, Nvidia cuDF's GPU-accelerated data processing can offer up to 3.7 times faster processing for Apache Spark than a CPU-based configuration and up to 30% improved price-performance.

Amazon Robotics leverages Nvidia's Jetson, Omniverse, and Isaac platforms to create simulations, synthetic data, and real-world testing to advance warehouse robotics automation. The latest pledges come on the heels of almost 16 years of cooperation between AWS and Nvidia.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.