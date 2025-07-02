Baidu responds to Sora and other rivals with MuseSteamer and AI-enhanced search features

Chinese tech firm Baidu has unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered video generation tool, MuseSteamer, alongside a significant update to its core search engine, as the company attempts to maintain relevance in an increasingly crowded AI landscape.

The newly launched MuseSteamer model enables users to create short video clips, up to ten seconds in length, from still images. It comes in three variants: Turbo, Pro and Lite, each tailored to different levels of performance and processing capacity. However, unlike competitors offering consumer-facing tools, Baidu’s model is currently restricted to business use, with no immediate plans for a public-facing version.

The release comes as global and Chinese firms alike continue to shift focus from conversational AI towards more complex media-generation models. In China, Baidu joins a growing list of companies including ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba that have introduced their own AI-driven video tools.

In addition to the video generator, Baidu has overhauled its search engine interface. The updated platform now allows longer and more complex search inputs and integrates voice and image-based queries. The search results are curated using Baidu’s proprietary AI technology to deliver more refined content.

The company has been under mounting pressure from domestic rivals, with ByteDance’s Doubao and Tencent’s Yuanbao AI chatbots gaining ground in popularity. Baidu’s latest moves suggest a strategic pivot aimed at addressing both technological shifts and competitive threats within China’s rapidly evolving AI sector.

Earlier in March this year, Baidu has announced the release of two new artificial intelligence (AI) models. The Chinese technology giant introduced Ernie 4.5, a foundation model that builds upon its predecessor, and Ernie X1, a reasoning-focused AI designed for deep thinking. Notably, Baidu has also made its AI-powered chatbot, Ernie Bot, free for users, eliminating any premium charges.

In its official statement, Baidu confirmed that Ernie 4.5 became accessible via the chatbot platform.

