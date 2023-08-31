Baidu's Ernie Bot joins China's AI race, now available for public: Report1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Baidu releases its own version of ChatGPT-like language model, leading to a stock price increase of over 3%.
On Thursday, Baidu, the Chinese search engine and AI company, released its own version of the ChatGPT-like language model to the general public, reported This move led to a stock price increase of more than three per cent for the company after the announcement.
