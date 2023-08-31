comScore
Baidu's Ernie Bot joins China's AI race, now available for public: Report
On Thursday, Baidu, the Chinese search engine and AI company, released its own version of the ChatGPT-like language model to the general public, reported  This move led to a stock price increase of more than three per cent for the company after the announcement.

According to a report by AP, Beijing thinks artificial intelligence as a crucial sector for competing with the United States and has set a goal to establish itself as a worldwide frontrunner by 2030. Chinese tech companies have also been in a hurry to introduce their generative AI models — utilizing algorithms to enable the technology to generate and formulate novel content — following the successful launch of ChatGPT by the American firm OpenAI.

On Thursday, Baidu announced that Ernie Bot would be made accessible to the general public through an app or an official website, as per the report from AP.

By making the model available to the public, Baidu aims to gather extensive real-world human feedback, as stated by Baidu CEO Robin Li. This feedback, in turn, will contribute to the enhancement of Ernie and Baidu's foundational models.

Reportedly, similar to Europe, China has taken steps in recent months to oversee the generative AI sector. On August 15, China implemented AI regulations that mandate companies to undergo security assessments and obtain approvals before publicly releasing their products. 

Additionally, Beijing has stipulated that companies offering generative AI services must adhere to government requests concerning technology and data.

Currently, the United States lacks regulatory measures in this regard. Baidu CEO Li expressed optimism during the company's earnings call in early August, characterizing the AI regulations as being more in favor of fostering innovation rather than strict regulation.

On the same day, two additional Chinese AI companies, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, introduced their own AI language models.

Previously, Baidu's CEO Robin Li announced in May that the company was gearing up for the imminent release of Ernie 3.5. This advanced generative AI language model will play a crucial role in empowering Baidu's Ernie Bot app, akin to ChatGPT, and enhancing the capabilities of its search engine.

 

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
