Banks have made AI headway but there's a long way to go, say experts
Banks will have to work on unlocking their data and recruiting in-house talent rather than relying on outsourcing if they want to fully leverage AI, experts said at the 16th Mint Annual BFSI Summit and Awards.
While the banking sector has been experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) for some time now, there is a long, and imperative, path ahead before the sector fully leverages the new technology, top industry experts said at the 16th Mint Annual BFSI Summit and Awards.