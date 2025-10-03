Behind job weakness are hints of a productivity revival. Is AI the reason?
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Oct 2025, 07:09 pm IST
Summary
The artificial intelligence investment boom resembles the tech spree that brought a productivity renaissance three decades ago.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The economy is either booming or on the brink of recession. Honestly, you could make the case for either.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story