Behind job weakness are hints of a productivity revival. Is AI the reason?

That something very likely has to do with technology. One candidate is generative artificial intelligence, embodied in large language models, or LLMs, such as ChatGPT, released less than three years ago. Adoption has been remarkably fast: In June, Gallup found that 19% of employees used AI a few times or more a week. Walmart recently said the retailer would keep employment flat in the next three years as AI would transform “literally every job."