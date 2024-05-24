Behind the scenes of Scarlett Johansson’s battle with OpenAI
Sarah Krouse , Deepa Seetharaman , Joe Flint , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 24 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Summary
- Spat between star and Sam Altman’s company shows why Hollywood is worried about how artists’ work is used in the age of generative AI.
Scarlett Johansson’s powerful Hollywood agent, Bryan Lourd , wanted answers when he made an urgent call to Sam Altman last week: What do you think you’re doing?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less