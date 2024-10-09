Bengaluru Traffic Police has launched the Bengaluru Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS) to improve traffic management. The project will upgrade 165 junctions using AI for real-time signal control, aiming to reduce congestion and enhance travel times across the city by January 2025.

In a bid to tackle the growing traffic congestion in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has unveiled the Bengaluru Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS), an innovative technology aimed at enhancing traffic management across the city. The project, which commenced in May 2024, involves upgrading 136 existing traffic junctions and adding 29 new ones, bringing the total to 165 traffic signals.

BTP officials stated that BATCS employs real-time Artificial Intelligence to control traffic signals dynamically, significantly reducing delays and improving journey times. The system utilises the indigenously developed CoSiCoSt ATCS application from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), tailored specifically for India's diverse traffic scenarios. Arcadis IBI Group has been appointed as the system integrator, with Infra Support serving as project management consultants.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the initiative will transform the city into a model for smart traffic management in urban India. "Once the initial 165 junctions are operational by January 2025, we plan to expand BATCS to an additional 400 junctions in a phased manner," he remarked.

Joint Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru City Traffic, M N Anucheth, highlighted the advantages of BATCS over previous systems, noting its real-time adaptability. Unlike older models that lacked central monitoring, BATCS adjusts signal timings based on traffic density using inputs from camera sensors at junctions, promoting smoother travel experiences.

The new system features centralised monitoring, allowing for quicker responses to traffic fluctuations and the synchronisation of signals along major corridors to create “green waves." This technology also prioritises emergency vehicles and can adapt to accommodate pedestrian and public transport needs in future developments.

As of now, 60 junctions in areas such as Basavanagudi and Jayanagar have been successfully upgraded. The BTP is collaborating closely with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure seamless implementation of the project, which complements ongoing infrastructure improvements, including tunnels and flyovers.