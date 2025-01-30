Between chips order, Stargate and DeepSeek, Indian AI firms take a beating
Summary
- Share prices of E2E Networks and Netweb Technologies, which specialize in AI cloud compute and related services, have declined by over 40% within just two weeks.
New Delhi: On Wednesday, prior to market opening, ₹8,200-crore AI cloud services firm Netweb Technologies issued a note to investors. Set against the backdrop of a sharp 48% decline in its stock price within just two weeks of trading, the note sought to assuage its investors that this decline was, in fact, a blip in the company’s growth radar.