Between chips order, Stargate and DeepSeek, Indian AI firms take a beating

“India has for long been a services-first economy in the global technology supply chain. While it has successfully managed to scale this to a near-$300 billion industry that substantially contributes to the domestic output, it’s important to note that most or all of the core patents and intellectual properties in AI are owned by the US. This leaves firms such as E2E Networks and Netweb Technologies, which have bet on providing AI cloud compute infrastructure at a significantly lower cost than compatriots in North America and the European Union, at risk of losing significant business," one of the analysts cited above said.