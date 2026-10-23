Beyond coding: AI boom and tech hiring trends are rewriting traditional engineering degree syllabus — Here's how

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally changing the tech industry — from how software is built, shipped, and scaled. However, as global technology advances more quickly, the traditional four-year engineering curriculum often takes longer to catch up.

This disconnect has created a massive gap between what students are taught in university classrooms and the rapidly evolving skills tech recruiters actually demand, experts told LiveMint.

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With generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) taking over routine programming tasks, tech companies are no longer paying a premium for graduates who can simply write basic syntax. Instead, hiring managers are actively seeking “AI judgment”—the ability to debug, validate, and architect systems around AI-generated code.

Application gap in tech hiring The widespread adoption of AI coding tools has permanently altered technical assessments and job interviews. Employers are moving past conventional algorithmic tests, focusing instead on how candidates apply AI to solve complex business problems.

“AI has raised the entry-level bar rather than removed the need for engineering talent,” Shantanu Rooj, CEO & Founder of TeamLease EdTech, told LiveMint. Pointing to a surge in demand for roles such as AI Application Developers and Data Centre Operations Associates, he noted that while core programming fundamentals remain critical, they are no longer sufficient on their own.

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“The gap today is increasingly an application gap rather than simply a knowledge gap,” Rooj explained. “As AI increasingly assists with routine coding, the differentiator becomes whether a graduate can frame a problem, understand systems, debug and test outputs, make sound technical choices and verify what an AI tool produces.”

Kumar Rajagopalan, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Country Head India at Dexian, highlighted that modern hiring evaluations have shifted toward system design, critical thinking, and the validation of AI outputs.

"Now, the focus of the evaluation is moving away from candidates’ ability to write code from scratch and turning towards how well candidates can utilise AI tools for solving real-life problems," Rajagopalan said.

He also added a critical warning for fresh graduates relying too heavily on automation: “Candidates should prove that they comprehend the logic behind the code instead of reproducing the AI-generated outputs blindly.”

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Why is the 4-year syllabus struggling? The challenge for traditional universities is structural, new-age educational institutions argued.

While the standard academic model relies on syllabuses finalised years in advance, they struggle to keep pace with an industry where frameworks become obsolete in a matter of quarters.

New-age educational institutions argued that the traditional focus on exam-based theory is fundamentally misaligned with the realities of modern product development.

“Conventional engineering education rewards knowing. AI-led products reward building,” a spokesperson from Polaris School of Technology, an institute focused on building global engineers, noted. “The industry now rewrites itself every month. A curriculum locked in four years ago can’t keep up with that.”

Vidit Jain, SVP and Head of Scaler Schools (Tech & Business), agreed that legacy academic bodies are simply too slow to meet current enterprise demands.

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“With AI, the landscape is rapidly changing; unfortunately, traditional institutions with their academic bodies cannot evolve at this pace. To ensure that freshers come out with real-world skills from day 1, the curriculum needs to be co-owned between the industry and colleges,” Jain said.

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Rise of real-time curriculum To bypass the sluggish pace of traditional universities, a new breed of technology schools is moving the global tech frontier directly into the classroom. By co-creating dynamic curricula with hiring companies, these institutes are prioritising industry-sponsored projects, hackathons, and real-world codebase contributions over rigid theory.

At Polaris School of Technology, the coursework accelerated from basic programming in year one to LLM engineering, AI infrastructure, and MLOps by year three.

“We don’t want students spending four years on technology that’s obsolete before they graduate. We want them building the fundamentals, hands-on experience and adaptability to compete with engineers anywhere in the world, and to keep building as technology keeps changing,” the Polaris spokesperson said.

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Scaler School of Technology also employs a similar real-time model, often overhauling its syllabus within weeks in response to live market feedback. For instance, when an AI startup sought “Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs)”—tech professionals who embed with businesses to solve problems using AI—Scaler teamed up with industry experts to design and launch the exact specialisation within just three months.

“One of the biggest gaps is the disconnect between engineering fundamentals and their application to real-world problems. Engineering fundamentals remain essential, particularly when engineers need to judge whether an AI’s output is right,” Jain explained.

To build that critical judgment, Scaler encourages students to launch their own campus startups and contribute directly to frontier AI models.

“We believe industry, which ran that apprenticeship for decades, must now co-own it on campus. That means live projects in internships, practising engineers teaching in classrooms, and curricula designed with the companies that hire,” Jain added.

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Portfolios over paper degrees The AI boom is democratising the ability to write code, the tech leaders said, but it is placing a massive premium on the ability to architect, deploy, and scale real-world technology.

For the next generation of engineers, recruiting said proving their worth will no longer be about showing a degree certificate but about demonstrating exactly what they have built.

“Particularly in AI engineering, practical application is as important as theoretical knowledge,” Dexian's Rajagopalan noted. For engineering colleges, the mandate is clear: adapt to the speed of the industry, or risk rendering your graduates obsolete before they even enter the workforce.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.